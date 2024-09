National Bank of Fujairah issues Additional Tier 1 capital securities at AED 1.01 billion

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2024 (WAM) – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) successfully issued Additional Tier 1 capital securities (AT1 capital), amounting to USD ($) 275 million (AED 1.01 billion) today as part of strengthening of its capital structure supporting its business and operational st...