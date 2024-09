ITS World Congres discusses safe, trustworthy, resilient mobility ecosystems in changing times

DUBAI, 17th September, 2024 (WAM) – On the second day of the 30th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition in Dubai, Young Tae Kim, Moderator and Secretary General of the International Transport Forum (ITF), France, opened the plenary session themed, "Safe, Trustworthy and ...