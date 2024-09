Bank investments in monetary bills, Islamic CD hit AED226.9 billion by end of Q2-24: CBUAE

Banks’ investments in monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit (CD) reached AED226.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of this year, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 10.3 percent compared to AED205.7 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest statistic...