Russia launches Angara-1.2 carrier rocket for military purposes

MOSCOW,17th September, 2024 (WAM) – Russia's Aerospace Forces today launched an Angara-1.2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, located in the Arkhangelsk region. The launch took place at 10:00 AM, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).The spacecraft on board were deployed into...