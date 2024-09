AFC Champions League Elite: Pakhtakor FC 0-1 Al Wasl

TASHKENT, 17th September, 2024 (WAM) – Al Wasl Club edged Pakthtakor FC 1-0 in their opening AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25 League Stage clash at Bunyodkor Stadium here on Tuesday.Soufiane Bouftini scored the winner with a second half header as the champions of the United Arab Emirates kicked o...