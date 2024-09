TAQA Water Solutions announces AED150 million wastewater management project in Bahia, Al Sadr

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2024 (WAM) – TAQA Water Solutions today announced a groundbreaking AED150 million transformative wastewater management project set to redefine infrastructure standards in Al Bahia and Al Sadr. The world-class development project, awarded to Gulf Contractors Company, reinfo...