UAE President, VPs condole with Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2024 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed...