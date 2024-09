AFC Champions League Two: FC Istiklol 0-1 Sharjah FC

DUSHANBE, 17th September, 2024 (WAM)-- Firas Ben Al Arbi came off the bench to score the winner as Sharjah FC defeated FC Istiklol 1-0 in Group C of the AFC Champions League Two™ at the Central Republican Stadium on Tuesday.Sharjah nicked the winner in the 72nd minute after Luanzinho supplied a cros...