Sharjah Ruler appoints Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir as Police Chief

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.The Decree stipulated that Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amir shall be appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and a member of th...