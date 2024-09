ADGM, DMT sign MoU to facilitate transfer of real estate services on Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the transfer of real estate services within ADGM's expanded jurisdiction.As ADGM expands its presence on Al Reem Island, the MoU establishes a strategic partner...