Special Olympics UAE Athletes secure 15 medals at Malta Games 2024

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2024 (WAM) – The Special Olympics UAE delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi today, after securing 5 gold medals, 6 silver and 4 bronze. The team participated in the Special Olympics National Games Malta 2024, held from September 12 to 15, 2024, where the UAE delegation competed...