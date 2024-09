54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show to take place 25-29 September

The 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s leading bi-annual exhibition for gold, watches, jewellery, and exclusive designs, is set to take place from 25th to 29th September.Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC...