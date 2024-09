RAK Ports, Jianhua Holdings Group to establish region’s first prestressed high strength concrete piles factory

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th September, 2024 (WAM) -- RAK Ports has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Jianhua Holdings Group for the establishment of a state-of-the-art man...