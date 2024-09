Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates 24th Sharjah Int'l Narrator Forum

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Thursday, the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), which is organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH).The 24th SINF comes under th...