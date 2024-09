Arada finishes another 1,000 homes at Masaar

SHARJAH,19th September, 2024 (WAM) – Sharjah developer Arada has finished the second and third phases at Masaar, the forested megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 986 homes in the Kaya and Robinia districts have now begun the handover process as one of the UAE’s most exciting new...