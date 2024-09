Alef Group launches Samr 1 neighborhood in Hayyan, Sharjah

SHARJAH, 19th September, 2024 (WAM) – Sharjah-based Alef Group has announced the launch of Samr 1 neighbourhood, a new zone within the Hayyan development project.The announcement of the new project follows the remarkable sale of 90 percent of the units in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods.Issa Ataya...