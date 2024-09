UAE Pro League announces 'The Best' Monthly Awards' winners for August

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2024 (WAM)-- The UAE Pro League has announced the winners of 'The Best' monthly awards, powered by Etisalat, in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for August.In the Best Player category, Al Nasr's Adel Taarabt, emerged victorious, outshining Al Ain...