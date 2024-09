Public joint-stock companies pay AED61.73 bn in cash dividends, bonus shares in 2023: SCA

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) reported that public joint-stock companies in the UAE distributed a total of AED61.73 billion in cash dividends and bonus shares during the past year.Of this amount, AED58 billion (94%) was allocated to cash dividends, while AED 3.72 billion (6 percent) was d...