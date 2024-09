Al Asayl Exhibition 2024 kicks off at Expo Al Dhaid on September 26

The Expo Al Dhaid has announced the commencement of preparations for the third edition of the “Al Asayl Exhibition 2024”, the ideal gathering location for hunting and equestrian sports enthusiasts. The event is set to take place from 26th to 29th September and is expected to attract over 3,000 visito...