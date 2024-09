Louvre Abu Dhabi Director highlights museum's universality with new ancient Mayan artefacts on display

Louvre Abu Dhabi has expanded its global cultural reach by introducing, for the first time, a collection of ancient Mayan artefacts on 20th September. In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, spoke in-depth about the significance of this collabo...