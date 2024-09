Saadiyat Island to host second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show in October

Saadiyat Island is set to host the second annual Abu Dhabi Wedding Show from 13th to 14th October 2024. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event is part of Abu Dhabi’s strategic tourism push, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a leading destination for ho...