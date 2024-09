Japan to issue 2025 Osaka Expo gold coin for $1863

Japan's Finance Ministry said it will issue commemorative 10,000 yen (US$70) gold coins for the upcoming 2025 World Expo in Osaka, with a price tag of 268,000 yen ($1863) each amid the soaring cost of the precious metal.The third installment of specially minted coins for the event also includes 1,000 y...