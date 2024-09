Muslim Council of Elders discusses challenges of intra-Islamic dialogue at Baghdad International Book Fair

The Muslim Council of Elders' pavilion at the Baghdad International Book Fair organised a seminar titled "Intra-Islamic Dialogue and Shared Challenges" which was presented by Sheikh Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Al-Ani, President of the Council of Iraqi Scholars, and His Eminence Dr. Jawad Al-Khoei, President...