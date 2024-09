17 Ajman University researchers named among top 2% scientists in Stanford University’s 2024 List

AJMAN, 20th September, 2024 (WAM) – Ajman University (AU) continues to solidify its position as a leader in academic research, with 17 of its researchers named among the top 2 percent of global scientists in Stanford University’s 2024 list. This remarkable achievement places Ajman University 7th a...