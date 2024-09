Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank partner to facilitate housing loans for UAE nationals

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have partnered to offer top-up loans on existing housing loans, with interest and Murabaha options, supported by the Abu Dhabi government, to beneficiaries of ADHA’s Housing Loan Programm...