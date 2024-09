UAE’s rider Al Marzouqi wins World Show Jumping Championship of FEI WBFSH Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses

Omar Al Marzouqi, the UAE’s equestrian show jumper, added a new feather in the UAE’s endurance cap by winning the World Show Jumping Championship for Stallions as part of the World Championship for 5-, 6- and 7-year-old showjumpers in Lanaken, Belgium.Ridding Enjoy de la Mure, owned by Sheikha Fatim...