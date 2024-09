UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan meets Minister of Foreign Affairs

ASHGABAT, 21st September, 2024 (WAM) – Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, met with Raşit Meredow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ashgabat.. Al Hameli conveyed the greetin...