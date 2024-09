On International Peace Day, Muslim Council of Elders calls for strengthening joint efforts to promote values of peace, coexistence in face of wars

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2024 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, called upon the world's leaders to intensify joint efforts to spread a culture of peace, tolerance, and human coexistence in response to the ongoi...