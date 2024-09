Myanmar flood death toll jumps to 384

NAYPYIDAW, 21st September, 2024 (WAM) -- The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has climbed to 384, with 89 people missing, the junta said on Saturday.Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have kille...