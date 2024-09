UAE leaders congratulate Presidents of Armenia and Malta, Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2024 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime M...