Al Ain 6-2 Auckland City at FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup play-off

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2024 (WAM) – UAE'S Al Ain will face Egypt's Al Ahly in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup after seeing off Auckland City in a goal-laden encounter at the Emirati side’s Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.Hernan Crespo’s side endured some nervy moments against their determined visitor...