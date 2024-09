Nakheel awards AED1.8 billion construction contract for Como Residences

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED1.8 billion contract for the construction of exclusive residential tower Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah to ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC.Scheduled for handover in Q2 2028, the 75-storey residences will stand over 300 metres tall and...