M42, Bahrain's Mumtalakat break ground on Amana Healthcare Bahrain

Amana Healthcare, part of the M42 group, in partnership with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), held a groundbreaking ceremony on 18th September 2024 to mark the start of construction on the Amana Healthcare facility in Al Jasra, Bahrain. This milestone signifies Amana Healthcare’s entry into...