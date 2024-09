Al Ansari announces AED157.5 million interim cash dividend for 2024

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (the “Company”) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2024 amounting to AED157.5 million, equivalent to 2.10 fils per share.The last date for dividend entitlement is 26th September 2024, with the ex-di...