Sharjah Ruler issues laws on property leasing, Rental Dispute Centre

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. (5) of 2024 on Property Leasing in the Emirate of Sharjah.H.H. the Ruler also issued Law No. (6) of 2024 on the establishment and organisation of the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in the Emirate ...