Speaker of Somalia's Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2024 (WAM) – Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, Speaker of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Somalia, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Mohammed Al Yamahi and Mohammed Al Dhohori, members of the Federal National Council (FNC).During their visit, A...