UAE President reaffirms ‘unwavering commitment’ to US partnership during talks with President Biden

WASHINGTON, 23rd September, 2024 (WAM)-- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke of the ‘power of partnerships’ during talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House today.His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering commitment to its US partnership and hailed the power...