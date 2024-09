Masdar, Taaleri reach financial close on Serbia 154MW Čibuk 2 Wind Farm

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar), the United Arab Emirates’ clean energy powerhouse, today announced the financial close for the 154 megawatt (MW) Čibuk 2 wind farm in Serbia.The financial close agreement was signed at a special ceremony on the sidelines of RES Serbia 2024 in the presence of ...