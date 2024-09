AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: UAE smash N. Mariana Islands 13-0

KUWAIT, 23rd September, 2024 (WAM)-- The United Arab Emirates made it two wins out of two after cruising to a 13-0 victory over Northern Mariana Islands in their AFC U20 Asian Cup™ China 2025 Qualifiers Group C tie on Monday.UAE, who secured a hard-fought 4-3 win over Lebanon in their opener, wasted...