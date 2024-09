AIM Congress 2025 highlights latest trends in FDI and global trade

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2024 (WAM) – The 14th edition of AIM Congress will be held from 7th to 9th April, 2025, under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure,” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibiti...