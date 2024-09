Saud bin Saqr receives government delegation from China's Guangdong Province

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received a government delegation from Guangdong Province, China, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.Sheikh Saud welcomed the Chinese delegation, emphasising that the strategic relations between the UAE...