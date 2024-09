Global Renewables Summit: Sultan Al Jaber highlights tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 as essential enabler to keep 1.5°C alive

Global investment in renewable energy must more than triple over the next six years to meet the 11,000GW capacity target needed to keep 1.5°C within reach, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, stated today at the Global Renewables Summit, the f...