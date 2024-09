Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 will be held in November

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The 2024 edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the UAE’s premier Emiratisation event, will be held at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, from 19th to 21st November 2024. Activities and venues at Tawdheef x Zaheb include career counselling services, mock interview sessions, and...