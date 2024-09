Gross written premiums increased by 31.2% Y-o-Y in H1 2024 to AED 35.7 billion: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2024 (WAM) -- The UAE insurance sector continued to grow in Q2 2024 in terms of gross written premiums, according to the Quarterly Economic Review issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Wednesday.During the first six months of 2024, the gross written premiums in...