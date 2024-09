Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Narratives of Belonging’ exhibition featuring Emirati artists

DUBAI, 25th September, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), inaugurated the ‘Narratives of Belonging’ exhibition, a celebration of both emerging and established Emirati artists, showcasing their cr...