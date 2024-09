World FZO’s 10th annual World Congress concludes in Dubai

DUBAI,25th September, 2024 (WAM) – The World Free Zones Organisation (World FZO) concluded the 10th edition of its Annual World Congress, which attracted over 2,000 participants from 136 countries.Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime M...