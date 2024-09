UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Captains Regent of Republic of San Marino

Abdulla Ali Ateeq Al Subousi presented his credentials as UAE's non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of San Marino, to the Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino, Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni, during a meeting held at the Public Palace of San Marino.Al Subousi conveyed the greetings...