COP28 President calls on all Parties to deliver 'transformational' climate action plans that keep 1.5°C within reach

Highlighting that Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) should be seen as an opportunity to deliver socioeconomic growth, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, today called on Parties to issue a third round of NDCs that “meet the urgency o...