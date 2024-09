Sharjah Libraries to launch SPLLF next week

Under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum (SPLLF) will be held on 30th September and 1st October at SBA’s headquarters. The forum, themed ‘Libraries for Empowering Cultural and Creative ...