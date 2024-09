Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings, local dignitaries, businessmen, investors during his weekly Majlis

DUBAI,26th September, 2024 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted that the UAE and Dubai draw upon a distinctive vision and clear roadmap for development, with the focus set on social, economic and inv...